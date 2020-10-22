Merchants Announced for New Artisan Market at Newport on the Levee

Newport on the Levee announced some of the merchants participating in its Exchange Market, a mixed-use entertainment district along the Ohio River.

The artisan market opens November 14.

The 11,000-square-foot market spans the ground floor of the Exchange, which also encompasses second-story office space and connects directly with Bridgeview Box Park.

The market will play host to a variety of live music and festive experiences that complement the seasonal events happening throughout the Levee, such as cookie decorating workshops, holiday-themed fitness classes, Santa experiences and more, a news release said.

The operation offers small local businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunities to take advantage of short-term lease agreements.

“The Exchange Market will be a lively, one-stop-shop for the community to experience the best collection of local products – all while immersed in a vibrant holiday setting,” said Regan (Noppenberger) Thomas, commercial leasing representative at North American Properties, which owns the Levee and is in the midst of a massive renovation of the Newport site. “As we look to fill the final few spots, we’re confident the market’s eclectic mix of vendors will come together to introduce a new retail experience for the community during the most magical time of the year.”

The first seven businesses opening at the Exchange Market, as described in a news release, are:

Ripple Wine Bar, a wine bar concept known for its delectable charcuterie and wine in Covington, Kentucky, will operate a bar in the center of the market. While at the Levee, guests can choose from a selection of 15 wines to enjoy by the glass or bottle, as well as a variety of cheese boards. Shoppers can also buy bottles and customized charcuterie to-go for at-home entertaining or gifts. Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices, a family business that offers over 500 culinary herbs, spices and custom blends. At the market, Colonel De’s will sell shakers, sampler sets and packets of their famous spices. In addition to a restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch, Colonel De’s fresh smells and local flavors are sprinkled throughout Kentucky with three additional retail storefronts. Farmhouse Goods Company, a general store-style concept offering everything from vintage rock t-shirts to gourmet, handcrafted caramel apples. Popping up in the market with a ski lodge-esque trailer, the concept will create a welcoming and eclectic shopping experience. Farmhouse Goods Company’s sister concept, Farmhouse Lemonade, currently operates at the Bridgeview Box Park. &Sundries, a Cincinnati handcrafted soapworks and homegoods maker that believes in good-for-you ingredients with a clear and simply handmade process. All &Sundries products, which include everything from luxurious lotions to cold process bar soaps, are ethically sourced and made for a Bubbly Good Time. &Sundries also has a store in East Walnut Hills in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“As a northern Kentucky-native, I know that the ongoing transformation of the Levee is something that is impactful to the community,” said John Meyer, founder of &Sundries. “The Exchange Market has given me a unique opportunity to expand &Sundries’ presence and consumer reach through a second retail location, and I can't wait to share our speciality products with the Levee’s holiday shoppers,” said Meyer.

ANEW Clothing, a mission-driven clothing company committed to creating beautiful products through thoughtful design and better materials. At the market, ANEW will offer a collection of one-of-a-kind products, such as scrunchies made from pre-loved shirts and denim apparel painted by local artists. ANEW was founded by Jessica Wert, an entrepreneurship and business management student at Northern Kentucky University. Wert is also a member of the NKU’s Inkubator program that creates opportunities for student entrepreneurs. Roebling Books, a community-minded, cozy book shop known for celebrating local vibes and the positive impact a good book can have on one’s soul and culture. Guests are invited to discover Roebling’s carefully considered selection of books, which are perfect gifts and stocking stuffers for family and friends. The original Roebling Point Books & Coffee is located in Covington, Kentucky. Bluegrass & Sass, a clothing and accessories shop curated by a collaborative group of women-owned businesses from Kentucky. Featuring products from seven female artisans, Bluegrass & Sass is a first-of-its-kind boutique that will also offer home decor, signs, furniture and more.

The developer is in the process of weather-proofing the Bridgebox Park, creating an all-season environment that extends from the shipping container park to the Exchange.

The Levee redevelopment plan also includes a forthcoming effort to apply short-term leasing to the office spaces coming to the upstairs level of the Exchange, which is being transformed into modern office suites ranging from 4,000 to 16,000 square feet.

-Staff report

Photo provided