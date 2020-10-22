Now Hiring: Domino's Supply Chain in Erlanger; Chipotle, Firehouse Subs in Alexandria

Domino’s supply chain center in Erlanger is looking to hire around 40 full-time Class A CDL (truck) drivers and warehouse workers at its 1638 Dolwick Drive location.

The 64,000-square-foot building produces fresh pizza dough for more than 340 Domino’s stores located throughout the region.

“The continued growth of Domino’s in the U.S. has created a demand for even more supply chain production,” said Jimmy Lassiter, Domino’s supply chain center director in Kentucky. “Because of that, we are looking for additional team members to help Domino’s stores around the region provide great-tasting pizza to customers every day.”

A news release said that Domino’s supply chain center provides competitive compensation, benefits (which start on day one), and opportunity for growth. To apply for an open position, visit jobs.dominos.com.

Meanwhile, in Alexandria, Chipotle Mexican Grill is hiring for its 7105 Alexandria Pike location, part of a region-wide effort to add 100 employees.

A hiring day is scheduled for Monday, October 26.

Those interested in applying can visit ChipotleHiringEvents.com to book a 15-minute interview timeslot.

Every interviewee will receive a free burrito card valid for an entrée of their choice.

And Firehouse Subs is adding employees across the region, including at its Florence, Hebron, and Highland Heights locations.

Part- and full-time opportunities are available at: