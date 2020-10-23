Amid COVID Spike, NKY Health Leader Concerned for Where Region Headed

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky has the district health director concerned about where the region is headed.

“Most of our health district is showing accelerated spread of COVID-19 and unless we slow this down, we will see a third surge here," Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said in a news release Friday.

The health district is made up of Kenton, Boone, Campbell, and Grant counties.

Saddler said that there are 1,484 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, which has seen a total of 5,506 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Last week, Northern Kentucky saw the second-highest weekly total the pandemic arrived here in March.

Ninety-six people have died here.

Across the Ohio River, Hamilton County and Cincinnati are on the verge of being classified as "purple" in the state of Ohio's color-coded system classifying the severity of covid's spread. Purple is the highest, indicating severe spread.

Southeast Indiana is also seeing an uptick in cases.

Saddler, like Governor Andy Beshear this week, said that social gatherings and events with waning adherence to protective measures suggested by health leaders are part of the increased spread.

Northern Kentucky long-term care facilities are also seeing a resurgence in cases, Saddler said.

The health department here is concerned about a continued increase in spread as the weather turns colder and the approaching holidays draw people together.

“Northern Kentucky is entering a critical phase of the pandemic," Saddler said. "We could see our highest case numbers to come and along with that, the possibility of an overwhelmed health care system and an increase in deaths in our most susceptible residents. I don’t want to see that happen here, so I am asking every Northern Kentuckian to take action now.”

Saddler continued the call for people to wear face masks, to practice social-distancing of at least six feet, to avoid crowded places, to keep gatherings small and limited to household or immediate family members, and to wash hands frequently.

-Staff report

Photo: Fog on the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky on Thursday morning (RCN)