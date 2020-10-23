Beshear: Masks Crucial as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Governor Andy Beshear warned on Friday that facial coverings are crucial to slow the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

An additional 1,457 cases were announced statewide along with sixteen deaths. The positivity rate is 5.34%,

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

In reiterating his call for Kentuckians to wear masks, Beshear noted that he has tested negative for the virus in four straight tests after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus forcing the governor and his family into self-imposed quarantine.

Beshear said that he was in a vehicle with the security team member, just feet away.

"I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are 819 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state with 205 in an intensive care unit, and 97 on ventilators.

Northern Kentucky is also seeing an increase in cases, with 60 confirmed on Friday. There were 22 in Kenton County, 21 in Boone Co., 15 in Campbell Co., and 2 in Grant Co.

Earlier Friday, Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler urged residents to practice protocols like mask-wearing and social-distancing to slow the spread here.

