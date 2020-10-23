Florence Paints Thin Blue, Thin Red Lines on Road

The Florence Police Department thanked the mayor and city coordinator after a "thin blue line" was painted between the yellow-striped lane dividers on Ewing Boulevard from Kentucky 18 to the city building.

The police department, which shared an image of the painting on Facebook, said that Mayor Diane Whalen and City Coordinator Josh Wice came up with the idea, and that the city's public works department did the work, painting the line by hand.

The police department said, "We love it!!"

Mayor Diane Whalen's office's Facebook page also shared images of the blue line and the "thin red line" in honor of firefighters.

"The Thin Blue Line represents the police officer’s role of separating the good from the bad while creating order from chaos," the post said. "The Thin Red Line represents the courage firefighters find deep in their blood to conquer their fears to save and protect life and property.

"Without the loyalty and faithfulness of these public servants, no community could prosper."

-Staff report