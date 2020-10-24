"Frightening": Another Record COVID-19 Count in Ky.; 138 New Cases in NKY

"Frightening" was the word used by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday to describe the state's daily COVID-19 case count.

Kentucky set another record for its daily reporting of coronavirus cases with 1,738 reported across the state, including 138 in the four counties that make up the Northern Kentucky Independent Health District.

The state's positivity rate is back up to 5.63% and Beshear warned that Monday will bring new recommendations for counties that are classified as red, or critical.

Boone, Campbell, Kenton and Grant counties are classified as "accelerated", a level below critical.

On Saturday, Kenton County saw 57 newly confirmed cases while Boone County saw 44. In Campbell County there were 30 new cases, and 7 in Grant County.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Beshear said in a news release. “We've got to do better, and on Monday we'll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We've got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

Beshear also reported eight new deaths in Kentucky.

“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing. As October comes to a close, please be kind to each other and remember that we help each other, and ourselves, when we focus on defeating the virus rather than arguing with each other.”

Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said Friday that she is concerned about where our region may be headed in this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Northern Kentucky is entering a critical phase of the pandemic," Saddler said. "We could see our highest case numbers to come and along with that, the possibility of an overwhelmed health care system and an increase in deaths in our most susceptible residents. I don’t want to see that happen here, so I am asking every Northern Kentuckian to take action now.”

Saddler continued the call for people to wear face masks, to practice social-distancing of at least six feet, to avoid crowded places, to keep gatherings small and limited to household or immediate family members, and to wash hands frequently.

-Staff report

Photo: Kenton County sign at the Grant County line (RCN file)