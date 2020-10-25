"Backyard Broadway" Raises Funds for Local Teen Ahead of Surgery

A pair of Woodland Middle School eighth graders created an innovative way to raise funds for one of their upcoming medical procedures.

Lexi Giordano is set to have surgery for Crohn's Diseason, and she and her best friend, Ella Johnson, put on a mini-version of the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton - in a Covington backyard.

The pair have collaborated before on small plays for their parents, but this was their biggest undertaking yet.

The show went up on Saturday with a dozen of their closest friends joining them to sing and dance in a backyard on Wayskin Drive.

All donations collected at the "Hamilton: Backyard Broadway" event will assist with the medical expenses.

-Staff report

Photos provided