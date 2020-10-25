Florence Y'alls Announce Amateur Elite League Teams

The Florence Y'alls announced the formation of a new Elite Baseball Club for athletes to compete in the 15, 16, 17, and 18-and up age groups.

The club is designed to serve players who want to play at the collegiate level. The group will be led by former Florence Freedom player and current hitting instructor Chris Curely.

These teams will be based at UC Health Stadium and play in a variety of college showcase events.

This venture began when the team developed its own youth baseball program, Li'l Y’allers, which starts baseball instruction at 3 years old. The Li'l Y’allers program is responsible for coaching hundreds of children each season with the help of Walmart and the YMCA. Through this partnership, the Y’alls can continue to be involved in the journey of these young players.

Y’alls Elite Baseball Club came to fruition out of a partnership with Kentucky Rampage, Hits Elite Baseball Club, and Hits Indoor Baseball. The goal of this partnership is to help Northern Kentucky become one of the top regions for youth baseball. It brings together Northern Kentucky’s professional baseball team with one of the areas fastest growing youth baseball organizations.

Don Tragesser, founder of Hits Indoor Baseball and director of the Kentucky Rampage will join the Y’alls organization and lead the amateur baseball program for 2021 and beyond. Tragesser brings years of experience in the amateur baseball world from working with coaches and players to growing the footprint of youth baseball in the area.