KSO Opens 29th Season with Scary Tunes on Halloween in Hebron Warehouse

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 29th season on Halloween night at Verst Group Logistics in Hebron.

The playlist includes a mix of string classics designed to provide scares for musicians and audience members, a news release said.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.

Verst is offerings its massive warehouse with 40-ft. ceilings to ensure adequate distance and air circulation. It is located at 1985 International Way, in Hebron.

Even the City of Bellevue helped out for a single rehearsal at the former Joe’s Crab Shak to assist with its season opening program dubbed "Strings Noir".

Saturday's show highlights the film noir genre of the 1940s-1960s.

“String instruments have the ability to create a sublime beauty and then shift the mood and character to abject terror. The audience will experience all emotions in this program,” said KSO Music Director and founder James Cassidy.



With the third suite of his Ancient Airs and Dances, composer Ottorino Respighi transcribed 17th century lute music for strings that reflects a distant, poignant melancholy. Arnold Schönberg’s Verklärte Nacht loosely follows Richard Dehmel’s poem describing a man and woman’s late night walk through a grove and the reveal ing of a deep dark secret. In 2018 The Florida Orchestra teamed up with visual artist Geff Strik to paint a work of art based on Schoenberg’s music and the poem. The result was a 5’x12’ oil on canvas painting. Strik’s paint ing process was captured on video and edited to simultaneously project over the orchestra as it performs Transfigured Night.



After a brief intermission, the strings return with a suite from Bernard Hermann’s film score to the Alfred Hitchcock classic Pyscho, starring Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins. The infamous murder scene with the slashing glisses in the upper strings represent the KSO’s trick and the audience’s treat. The program concludes with Ludwig van Beethoven’s fiendishly difficult Grosse Fuge. Beethoven turns 250 in December, and the KSO celebrates the composer’s great music and continued relevance with this late enigmatic, rarely performed tour de force arranged for string orchestra.

Seating is limited to 300 people, and masks are required.

Tickets for each show this year remain where they have been for several years at $35

Tickets are available online at kyso.org, by phone (859) 431-6216, or at the door.

Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m.

-Staff report