Ky. Records Sets New Weekly COVID Record with 9,335; 127 in NKY on Sunday

Kentucky set a new record for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week with 9,335 over the past seven days.

Sunday brought another 1,462 cases, Governor Andy Beshear said, including 127 in the four counties that make up the Northern Kentucky Independent Health District.

The previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases.

“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

New recommendations are expected to come on Monday for counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

No Northern Kentucky county is currently rated red, but all are one level below that.

Kenton County recorded 53 new cases on Sunday, while 33 were counted in Boone County, 32 in Campbell County, and 9 in Grant County.

Three additional deaths were reported on Sunday statewide bringing the state's total to 1,407 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 841 people hospitalized across the state with 231 in intensive care units and 106 on ventilators.

-Staff report