Major Bromley-Crescent Springs Rd. Project to Begin Monday

An improvement project on Bromley-Crescent Springs Road (KY 2373) is set to begin on Monday.

The work will be done between Anderson Road and the first Amsterdam Road intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said.

The project will improve the two-lane road and add a multi-use path.

Utility work begins Monday as is expected to last through the end of the year.

Through-traffic will be maintained by long delays are expected when work crews are on site.

KYTC suggests that drivers seek an alternate route.

Major construction on the project begins next spring and is expected to be completed in October of 2022.

A $7.5 million low-bid contract was awarded to Prus Construction Co. to complete the work.

-Staff report

Photo provided