Photos: Libertarian Presidential Candidate Rallies Supporters in Covington

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen brought her longshot campaign to Covington on Sunday.

Jorgensen, who talked about a period of time in which she lived in Louisville, has competed in political campaigns as a Libertarian for nearly thirty years. She is running in the 2020 presidential campaign with Spike Cohen has her running mate.

Jorgensen's event was Sunday afternoon in Covington's Goebel Park.

RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos.