Covington Schools to Launch COVID Dashboard; District Sees Big Energy Savings

Covington Independent Public Schools plan to launch its own dashboard related to the COVID-19 pandemic so that students, families, and faculty and staff have daily information.

The dashboard will include reports on COVID numbers related to positive cases and quarantines.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison announced the plan at last week's board of education meeting.

In other business, a report indicated that the district had saved nearly $500,000 in energy costs since completing an energy efficiency project two years ago.

The project included a renovation of building systems, converting the district's interior and exterior lighting to LED high efficiency, and installing solar panels at two of its schools.

The district's energy bills have dropped 34.2 percent, or $457,299 from July 2019 to June 2020.

Performance Services, the provider for the project, presented its findings to the board of education.

“We are watchful agents of taxpayer money,’’ said Garrison. “This project shows that we are willing to implement cost-saving projects to ensure that more resources reach the classrooms to meet our student needs.’’

When Performance Services completed Covington’s project in October 2017, it guaranteed that the district would see an annual energy savings of $222,939. Measured and verified savings for the current year 2019-2020 was $272,719, exceeding the guarantee by $49,779, according to representatives from Performance Services Bob Wede, regional manager, and Mike Lindsey, performance assurance and energy leadership manager.

Board member April Brockhoff questioned the savings, asking whether the schools' closure during the pandemic impacted the numbers. Lindsey said that that was considered in calculating the reported savings.

Allie Flaugher was honored as the certified employee of the month, and the classified employee of the month was Montez Taylor. The volunteer of the month Carol Weimel.

