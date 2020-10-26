Covington Seeks Proposals for Two Blighted Buildings

Two buildings in Covington are looking for new lives.

Each is more than a hundred years old and the City of Covington is hoping to find a developer or rehabber to take on the projects in the Westside and Austinburg neighborhoods.

Separate requests for proposals (RFPs) were issued earlier this month for the properties.

The buildings were last used as two-family homes, but the city hopes that they are renovated into owner-occupied single-family homes under an initiative whose goal is to return abandoned or vacant property accumulated by the city to productive use, City Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said.

Buyers can’t sit on the properties but must move quickly to renovate them, he said.

“The city took ownership of these properties years ago as part of an anti-blight program, but since then the buildings have added nothing to the community – in fact, they’ve just detracted from it,” Smith said. “Rather than continue to watch the buildings deteriorate, we want to return them to the tax rolls, add vibrancy to their neighborhoods, and help meet the tremendous demand for housing in Covington.”

The properties:

1530 Holman St. – a 2-story wood siding with four bedrooms containing 1,955 square feet on a lot that is roughly 36 feet by 87 feet.

1716 Garrard St. – a 2½-story wood siding with four bedrooms containing 1,734 square feet on a lot that is roughly 25 feet by 100 feet.

Under the city’s new Neighborhood Development Code, both properties fall in semi-urban residential character districts.

Both RFPs can be accessed on the City’s procurement portal here. Viewers will have to create a free account to access the material.

Proposals are due to the City by 4 p.m., Nov. 5.

The goal behind the program is simple, Smith said.

“These properties should be working for the taxpayers of Covington, not costing them money,” he said.

