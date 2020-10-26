CVG Airfare Averaged $215 in Second Quarter, Earning It Best-Ever Ranking

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) again topped the rankings among regional airports with the lowest airfares.

The U.S. Department of Transportation released the report for the second quarter of 2020 covering the months of April through June and found the average fare at CVG was $215, ranking it the 92nd most expensive among the top 100 airports in the nation.

Indianapolis (IND) was the closest to CVG in the region with an average fare of $243, and a ranking of 72.

CVG's ranking was its best-ever in the national report.

Regional comparisons:

CVG ranked #92 – average fare $215

Indianapolis (IND) ranked #72 – average fare $243

Lexington (LEX) ranked #67 – average fare $247

Louisville (SDF) ranked #57 – average fare $254

Columbus (CMH) ranked #49 – average fare $259

Dayton (DAY) ranked #32 – average fare $269

While this reporting period was the first full quarter to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, CVG’s average airfare for the second quarter of 2020 represented a 34 percent decrease from Q2 2019.

“The aviation industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, and dramatic declines in passenger levels has led to low fares across the country,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “CVG has worked hard in recent years to become a multi-carrier airport so we are proud of this ranking. We are confident the trend of low airfares will continue as people make holiday and winter travel plans.”

-Staff repor