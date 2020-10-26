Virtual Roundtable at NKU SOTA Continues with Look at Arts in Age of "Me Too"

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (SOTA) continues its new Summit Series with a discussion of Arts in the Age of Me Too: Women in the Arts.

Guests include Meghan Bennett, NKU faculty member and a classical flautist; Kim Popa, NKU alumna and executive director and co-founder of Pones, which provides artistic opportunities for community growth by creating engaging new ways for audiences to experience dance; and Kayla Upthegrove (pictured), NKU alumna and the first African-American female jazz saxophonist to work in Greater Cincinnati.

The Summit Series is a new virtual roundtable led by NKU professors Michael Hatton and Daryl Harris hosting guest professionals from the arts world.

The series began earlier this month with Experiencing Race in the Arts: Battles and Biases.

“We need to provide our students with opportunities to respond to the events, movements, especially the Black Lives Matter Movement, and subsequent climate around the heightened racial tensions this summer,” said Harris.

The next session begins on October 28 at 7 p.m.

The final session of the Summit Series is on November 18 at 7 p.m. with a focus on Equity and Allyship: LGBTQ+ in the Arts. Along with a student panel, Ronnie Gladden breaks down his diversity leadership work and research. Dr. Gladden coined the term, transgracial theory, which embodies the intersection of the transgender and transracial phenomena. Dan Davidson, aka Sparkle Leigh, will join Dr. Gladden. He recently was quoted in Cincinnati Magazine as saying, “Remember to breathe. Maybe that’s enough, that little reminder to keep grounded and keep going. When I wasn’t able to be that, Sparkle was.”

Community members are invited to join SOTA’s Summit Series. To learn more and to register, visit the NKU Theatre + Dance Facebook page.

-Staff report