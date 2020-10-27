Carnegie's New Exhibit Showcases Students Impacted by Pandemic

A new art exhibition opening in Covington showcases dozens of pieces from students across the local region who were unable to be featured last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carnegie opens "Same Again" on November 1 in partnership with the Art Academy of Cincinnati. The pieces address common themes such as societal priorities and common concerns impacting emerging artists.

The Carnegie’s gallery space will also be displaying work from high school sophomores and juniors across multiple disciplines representing over thirty-five Kentucky high school arts programs as part of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts Program.

“These two exhibitions highlight student artists across Greater Cincinnati and the entire state of Kentucky, giving them the recognition that they didn’t receive during their Spring semester due to COVID-19,’” said Carnegie Exhibitions Director Matt Distel. “Traditionally, these shows would take place earlier in the year to highlight the student’s final senior thesis projects but have been severely delayed due to the pandemic. The Carnegie is proud to support these local artists and their commitment to their education in the arts, even during a pandemic.”

Same Again: Organized in partnership with Art Academy of Cincinnati

Drawing largely on works created for thesis exhibitions that never had the opportunity for a public audience, Same Again examines how dramatic shifts in societal priorities and common concerns impact emerging artists. The objects and bodies of work on view will reveal the ways in which new circumstances influence how art is both produced and interpreted.

Participating artists include: Erika NJ Allen, Ally Bachman, Kyros Barton, Caroline Bell, Kevin Dougherty, Elisa Fay, Claire Flath, Caleb Francis, Sydney Greene, Isabel Gregan, Natalie Korfhage, Remi Mahuet, Kile McVey, Jared Miskell, Anna Paulsen, Kaylynn Phillips, Kelly Stevens, Savannah Vagedes, Kimberly Walker, Kelli Wheat, Jordan Haworth Zermeno

Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts

The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is a highly competitive program that offers high school sophomores and juniors a three-week intensive seminar in a variety of creative disciplines. The Carnegie has maintained a longstanding relationship with the GSA offering exhibitions to selected students from the Visual Arts program. This year, The Carnegie is pleased to exhibit works across multiple disciplines representing over 35 Kentucky high school arts programs. The Kentucky GSA has been a catalyst for many young artists who go on to make meaningful contributions to arts communities around the world. The Carnegie has exhibited numerous artists who cite their involvement in the GSA as a foundational experience in their artistic careers.

Participating artists include: Rhiannon Elizabeth Johnston, Angelida Stewart, Emma Simpson, Maggie Kinnel, Sierra Bosse, Elizabeth Lepley, Madelyn Brock, Jack Bell, Marilyn Buente, Cesca Campisano, Helen Haverstick, Hunter Woolridge, Katie Brown, Jane Roberts, Isaac Pate, Avril de la Llana, Kaden Driver, Katrina Godsey, Brett Phelps, JJ Dyche, Reagan Morsman, Jenna Shriver, Alyssa Senger, Ethan Jenkins, Eloise Apple, Caroline Hirn, Leo Biagi, David Neal, Eden Elwell, Em Mejias, Tarina Henry

The Carnegie Galleries will be open from 2-4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, beginning Sunday, November 1.

All other hours are by appointment only.

Email [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Exhibitions will be on view through late January.

Gallery staff are implementing strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) throughout the building.

The Carnegie requires patrons to wear masks, complete a brief question form, follow social distancing guidelines and encourages the use of provided hand sanitizing stations.

