COVID-19: 149 New Cases in NKY; 1,786 Statewide

Northern Kentucky counties recorded 149 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and saw their case incidence rate tick up on Tuesday in Governor Andy Beshear's daily report.

Sixty of the new cases were in Kenton County while forty-one were in Boone County, thirty-six were in Campbell County, and twelve were in Grant County. The rate of average daily cases per 100,000 people went up to 20.8 in Kenton, 20.3 in Campbell, 18.3 in Boone, and 18.2 in Grant.

With a rate of 25, counties are classified as "red zone", the state's highest classification for severity of spread, and fall under new recommendations from Beshear. “If you’re in a red county, anything you don’t need to do, don’t. Stay home as much as possible,” Beshear said Tuesday. “Schools shouldn’t be the only ones that are taking these steps. When you coordinate these two responses, the schools and the community together, we can get the best result.”

The state recorded 1,786 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, another record.

The state's positivity rate increased to just below 6% at 5.97% reflecting a steady increase in recent weeks.

Eighteen new deaths were reported on Tuesday bringing the state's total to 1,428 since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 913 people hospitalized in Kentucky with COVID-19, 233 in intensive care units, and 115 on ventilators.

-Staff report