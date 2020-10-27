Some In-Person Services to Resume at Covington, Florence Career Centers

The Kentucky Career Centers in Covington and Florence will resume in-person career and employment services by appointment only in a limited capacity for the Brighton Center, Job Corps, and Goodwill Industries.

The centers closed to in-person services on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services such as career coaching, job search assistance, resume development, and utilization of on-site computers will be available by appointment. Additionally, employer hiring events will take place on-site at both centers, a news release said. \

Masks will be required for everyone entering the building and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

Unemployment insurance services and vocational rehabilitation services will not be provided on-site.

These services will continue to be offered virtually. No staff from state agencies will be available to assist with such services in-person.

“Our focus right now is to serve the job seeker and employer. Employers are hiring in large numbers and we want to do all we can to help link employers with qualified talent. Likewise, we want to work with our job seekers to connect them to gainful employment opportunities through job matching and career training. We realize that not everyone has sufficient access to technology to utilize our services virtually, so we feel it is prudent to add limited in-person services at this time to respond to our local workforce needs,” said Correy Eimer, Kentucky Career Center operator.

Skill-building workshops and hiring events will continue to be offered in a virtual format, alongside the added in-person services for the foreseeable future. To make an appointment for any of those services listed above, call 859-292-6666.

The 36-member Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) oversees and funds the work of the local Kentucky Career Center system to prepare and connect qualified job seekers to the hiring needs of regional employers.

“Right now, it’s critical for job seekers and employers to be able to connect in ways that keep everyone safe," said NKWIB Director Tara Johnson-Noem. "We are pleased to be able to restore in-person appointments and hiring events with social distancing for individuals who may not be able to access the career center’s virtual programming.”

