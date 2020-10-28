Hundreds of New Apartments Coming to Florence

Florence city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance adding a zoning map amendment for a multi-family development on a 20-acre site at 4885 Houston Road.

Arlington Properties plans to add 320 upscale apartments, with 159 one-bedroom, 162 two-bedroom, and 52 three-bedroom units. There is expected to be 567 parking spaces.

Rent is anticipated to be between $1,100 and $1,700 per month.

The project was already approved by the planning commission.

A second and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for November.

City council also approved a zoning map amendment for a special sign district on a roughly 3.3-acre site at 8025 Action Blvd. so that an existing roof-mounted sign can remain where it is.

Florence Economic Development Director Josh Hunt explained that Harley Davidson was the previous owner of the site and had a large sign grandfathered in, but the property has been sold and the new owners want to keep the sign.

In other news, Mayor Diane Whalen announced that the annual Honor Run, a half-marathon held each November, is canceled this year due to the pandemic. Instead, on Saturday, November 8, a veterans parade is planned around the Florence Mall at 10 a.m.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor