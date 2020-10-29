6 NKY Law Enforcement Officers Graduate from Basic Training

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Thursday that twenty-eight law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.

The class included six officers from Northern Kentucky agencies.

“Your graduation today from the Department of Criminal Justice Training makes you part of a special group of brave men and women heroes who have answered the call to serve,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Thank you for wearing the badge of honor to make our communities stronger, our streets safer and our nation more secure.”

Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state’s Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998. The graduates of Class 512 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“The recruits in Class 512 have worked hard to learn the skills and knowledge necessary to be effective in their duties,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I am proud of their work and happy to welcome them officially into the law enforcement family.”

Local Class 512 graduates and their agencies are:

Blake Burkhardt

Florence Police Department

Jordan Cummins

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Trenton Dalton

Grant County Sheriff's Office

Paul Mace

Covington Police Department

Jacob Perkins

Grant County Sheriff's Office

(Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree, Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Joshua Waits

Kenton County Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree, Firearms Proficiency Award)

-Staff report

Image provided