Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Launches New Fund to Self-Sufficiency in Local Families

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) have launched a fund to support NKCAC’s work to help Northern Kentucky families achieve self-reliance.

“This particular fund couldn’t have come at a more fitting time, from a nonprofit that has seen a tremendous increase in requests for their wraparound services for Northern Kentuckians of all ages and needs,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has their finger on the pulse of the true pain points of our neighbors who tend to be hit hardest at any time of crisis, and who are especially so now during the ongoing pandemic. We are ready to bolster their funding through this new partnership, and strongly encourage the community to get involved with us.”

NKCAC takes a whole person, whole family, and whole community approach, and focuses on developmental and supportive services. The organization helps families gain the skills, abilities, knowledge and direction to become economically independent. Moreover, the organization temporarily provides basic assistance to give families greater comfort, safety, dignity and security as they transition out of poverty.

“Northern Kentucky CAC is very excited to be partnering with Horizon Community Funds,” said Catrena Bowman-Thomas, NKCAC Executive Director. “This will enable us to serve even more families in Northern Kentucky during this crucial time and provide donors with another way to support the work we do in the community.”

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission operates neighborhood centers in each county it serves in Northern Kentucky, enabling the nonprofit to meet clients where they are physically, as well as in life. The organization offers services from early childhood care and education, to career readiness programming, to utility assistance for families, and more.

-Staff report