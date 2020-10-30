With Campbell in Red Zone, NKU Moves to Remote Operations and Learning

Northern Kentucky University announced Friday that it would move to remote operations and learning, with some exceptions, following Campbell County's elevation to "red zone" status in the state's color-coded mapping system related to COVID-19.

Red is the highest level of severity and represents an average daily case count of 25 or more per 100,000 people.

Citing Governor Andy Beshear's recommendations for when a county is classified as red, NKU said that its students will receive instructions from instructors as remote learning and operations begin Monday.

There will be exceptions for classes "that absolutely must be held in person," Provost Sue Ott Rowlands wrote in a letter to the campus community.

Offices that must be on-campus to provide services will be on-campus in limited capacity, Rowland said.

The school also urged students to take precautions over the weekend by not hosting or attending Halloween gatherings or events.

Rowland said that when the incidence map is updated next week, it is hoped that Campbell County will be lowered from red, which would allow for the Highland Heights campus to resume its in-person operations.

-Staff report