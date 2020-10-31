Batte's 24 Propels Thomas More to Victory in Season Opener

Thomas More kicked off the local college basketball season with a 65-59 win over Taylor on Friday night at home.

The Saints are 1-0 to start the year and have more than a week off before their second game.

Thomas More pulled away in the second half, extending a lead to sixteen points with under fifteen minutes to play before Taylor was able to claw back.

Ryan Batte led the Saints with 24 points while Garren Bertsch added 14 and Reid Jolly scored 11 with 7 rebounds.

Thomas More plays 12th-ranked Marian on November 11 at 7 p.m. in Crestview Hills.

