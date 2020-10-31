Beshear Appoints Three from NKY to State Board and Councils

Governor Andy Beshear appointed three people from Northern Kentucky to a state board and two councils.

Carolyn Basford, of Villa Hills, was appointed to the Kentucky Board of Durable Medical Equipment. Basford is a respiratory manager at RSVP Home Care. She will serve a term expiring on October 7, 2024.

Madelyn Duzyk, of Bellevue, was appointed to the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council.

Duzyk is an occupational therapist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She will serve through October 25, 2022.

Kimberly Wilcher, of Union, was appointed to the Employment First Council and will serve through June 30, 2022.

-Staff report