Covington Garden Program Awarded Funds to Expand in 2021

A Covington community garden received $1,000 from Pure Farmland through the organization's Pure Growth Project, launched this year to ensure that community gardens and farms continue to grow, and to increase the availability of fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables.

Redden Gardens is located at 909 Scott Blvd. in Covington and was recognized with the Center for Great Neighborhoods for having a positive impact on the community.

In an announcement, it was stated that Redden Gardens saw a resurgence in gardening during the pandemic to help lower the costs of food at home, to ensure food security, to eat more healthfully, or to serve as a hobby.

Covington Victory Gardens was launched to bring needed resources to individuals looking to grow their own healthy food.

In June, the garden and the Center quickly set up a network of brand-new backyard gardens in the community, recruiting four expert gardeners to lead and 15 local families to be mentored as beginner gardeners.

The experts helped the beginner gardeners tailor spaces to best fit their needs, while going above and beyond, offering support, guidance, and encouragement throughout the growing season.

In partnership with the Civic Garden Center of Cincinnati and the Kenton County Extension Office, the garden also provided virtual learning opportunities to beginners. The goal of the program is to encourage healthy eating, feed families, build community, be a structure for support and accountability, and have residents learn skills and grow confidence.

The $1,000 check will assist Redden Gardens and the Center expand their program in 2021 to reach thirty Covington families.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Pure Farmland to be able to expand our Victory Garden program. In 2020 with just 15 families in the program, our gardeners were able to produce more than 220 pounds of food,” said Shannon Ratterman, program director of community development for the Center for Great Neighborhoods. “We look forward to growing the program next year and helping our participants feel more secure in their ability to provide their family with fresh and healthy food options.”

“At Pure Farmland, we’re dedicated to increasing access to fresh, locally grown produce nationwide. Which is why we’re thrilled to join forces with the hard-working individuals at Redden Gardens and The Center for Great Neighborhoods as part of the Pure Growth Project, to help further their mission and strengthen the local Covington community,” said Erin Thacker, brand manager for Pure Farmland. “It is important now more than ever to support local neighborhoods and encourage the next generation to grow sustainably sourced produce.”

