Covington Urges Support for Small Businesses as COVID Cases Rise

With Kenton County now classified as being in the "red zone" in the state's color-coded coronavirus tracking system, averaging 25 or more daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the City of Covington is urging support for its small businesses.

The red zone classification comes with new recommendations from the state, including not eating inside restaurants.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department issued a notice on Friday urging the region's residents to use caution to help slow the spread of the virus. Campbell County was also classified as red while Boone and Grant counties were inching closer to the designation as well.

“These are alarming numbers, and we cannot ignore them,” Covington City Manager David Johnston said. “I know we’re all weary of adjusting our lives, but we need to act decisively and in concert with each other in the short term to make things better in the long run.”

But Johnston also said that the city's businesses "are in a fight for survival," especially its restaurants and bars.

"By adhering to these safety precautions while also shopping online and ordering food on a carryout basis, we can protect these businesses and their employees,” he said.

The virus's spread across Kentucky has sixty-eight of the state's 120 counties listed as "red zone" status.

On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,986 newly confirmed cases, the second highest single-day total since the pandemic began, and part of the highest case number in a week-long period yet, with one more day of counting to go.

Acting on the advice of state health officials, Beshear recommended nine temporary but specific steps for people living and working in “red zone” counties. These are on top of overall good safety practices like wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands often:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.

Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.

Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.

Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19.

Covington officials urged residents and employers to take the recommendations seriously.

“By acting now, we can get Kenton County back out of the red zone,” Johnston said.

Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler called the “red zone” status Northern Kentucky’s “wake-up call.”

“We all need to refocus our actions on the protective measures we are taking in our daily lives and to assure we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and others from exposure,” Dr. Sadler said in Friday's announcement. “Health officials are concerned that ongoing increases in cases in the community will start translating into more hospitalizations as it has in other parts of the country.”

Covington Economic Development Director Tom West said small businesses are counting on their customers.

“One of Covington’s greatest strengths is our retailers, bars, and restaurants,” West said. “Most of them are locally owned so they don’t have the same national resources the big chains have to fall back on, but that is what makes our community so cool and unique. If we want every one of these small businesses to be around after the pandemic, we need to take these steps now.”

-Staff report

Photo: Sign outside Earth to Kentucky in Mainstrasse Village (provided)