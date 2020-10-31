Gallatin Board of Education Member Selected for Prichard Committee

A Gallatin County Board of Education member was selected as a member of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, an independent, nonpartisan organization that works to improcve education in Kentucky.

Becky Burgett is an employee of Procter & Gamble and a training cadre member of the Kentucky School Board Association, and a member of KSBA's education foundation board.

Burgett is also a court appointed special advocate.

“Prichard Committee members believe public education is critical to the economic and social well-being of Kentucky,” said Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president & CEO at Prichard. “Becky will work to inspire other Kentuckians to act on improving education outcomes at all levels and will be an asset to the committee.”

