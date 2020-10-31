Got an Idea for a Neighborhood Project? Covington Has Money Available

The City of Covington's neighborhood grant program is accepting applications again.

The program has funded small projects across the city since it was created a year and a half ago.

Among the projects that have been funded are solar lights in Levassor Park, a drinking fountain in George Rogers Clark Park in Licking Riverside, irrigation for the Sixth Street Triangle in Mutter Gottes, and sidewalk planters at Ritte's Corner in Latonia.

$60,000 is set aside for such projects each year for the program which is entering its third round.

“It’s largely an untapped opportunity,” said Ken Smith, the city’s neighborhood services director.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods (CGN) will assist the city in administering the program.

A virtual presentation was hosted by the city and CGN on Thursday.

Watch here:

“We’re really excited to be working with residents to dream up some exciting projects,” said Shannon Ratterman, program director of community development for CGN. “In previous rounds we have helped the City by holding money for the groups awarded funds, but this year we want to work more closely with any group of residents with an idea to help shape, plan, and execute something that will make their neighborhood a better place.”

CGN, which has operated in Covington since 1976, oversees a range of programs and services designed to strengthen the city’s neighborhoods and develop community leadership.

The grant program awards $250 to $5,000 to neighborhood associations and groups of residents for projects that improve their surroundings. Businesses, individuals, schools, and religious organizations are not eligible.

Guidelines and an application can be found here.

Smith said many groups have needed more help than the city could give them to apply for and implement the grants.

Earlier this month, the Covington Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with CGN to have it:

Publicize and promote the grant program.

Work with groups to vet ideas and complete applications.

Serve as a fiscal agent for any groups that are not incorporated.

Help groups implement their ideas.

Provide an aggregate report, including any financial reconciliations, to the city within 30 days of completion deadlines.

“The Center has a long history of community engagement and fulfilling this exact role,” Smith said. “We fully expect this to ramp up the number of projects and improve the process from start to finish.”

-Staff report