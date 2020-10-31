Hundreds of Face Masks Donated to Newport Schools

Roughly 250 face masks were donated to Newport Independent Schools by the Campbell County Public Library.

Masks are encouraged as part of the mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has spread so much locally that Campbell County is currently designated as being in the state's "red zone", signifying 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 population.

The donation was part of the Coverings for Kids campaign, launched by Britainy Beshear, wife of Governor Andy Beshear, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to collect masks for Kentucky schools at no cost.

The donated masks will go to students and staff and can be used as a replacements should masks be forgotten or break during the school day, said Andrew Moorhead, communications manager for the Campbell County Public Library.

All Newport Schools, students and staff are continually reminded to wear masks while in school to reduce the possibility of spreading the COVID virus.

"Thanks to Campbell County library for their kind donation," said Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts. "It’s awesome when the community and businesses reach out to provide assistance and support for our students. It epitomizes the saying, 'it takes a village'. I’m grateful for their partnership."

The mask donation is an example of the library's dedication to serving the community while adapting to new community needs brought on by COVID, Moorhead said.

"From Teacher Cards that allow special borrowing privileges for educators to Book Care Packages that allow students to request books for help with homework assignments, we are proud to offer a variety of resources and services to support local schools," he said.

The library is continuing to accept Covering for Kids donations through the end of the year at any of the library's branches. For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org/coverings-for- kids .

-Staff report

Photo: Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts, left, receives the donation of about 250 masks for COVID protection from Dave Anderson, branch manager of the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library (provided)