Ky. Adds Nearly 4,000 COVID Cases Friday & Saturday; 138 in NKY on Sat.

Kentucky has seen the most COVID-19 cases in a single week since the coronavirus pandemic began, and there is still one more day to count, Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday.

The state recorded 3,977 newly confirmed cases on Friday and Saturday alone, with both days bringing more than 1,900 each.

Northern Kentucky counties saw 138 newly confirmed cases on Saturday, two days after Kenton and Campbell counties were designated as "red zone", meaning an average daily case count of 25 or more per 100,000 people.

Kenton Co. recorded 63 cases on Saturday while Boone Co. saw 37, Campbell Co. posted 32, and Grant Co. recorded 6.

"We need your help,” Beshear said.

In a video Saturday, the governor urged families to be safe in trick-or-treating on Saturday, celebrating Halloween in their own neighborhoods and maintaining social distance while wearing face masks.

Nine additional deaths were reported statewide on Saturday.

There are 964 people in Kentucky currently hospitalized with 236 in intensive care units and 117 on ventilators.

