NKY Bourbon Barrels Being Auctioned

Some of the painted barrels that lined Northern Kentucky streets since last October are now available through an auction.

The NKY Bourbon Barrel Project, a joint public art project of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Catalytic Fund, led to the creation of 107 pieces of original art celebrating the region's connection to bourbon.

“We have been so pleased with the public’s reaction to these beautiful barrels and are grateful to the organizations that sponsored them and the artists who painted them," said Jill Morenz, coordinator of the project for the Catalytic Fund. "We hope these ten remaining barrels find good homes.”

The auction can be viewed at www.NKYBourbonBarrels.com.

The auction ends Sunday.

Bids start at $25 per barrel and proceeds will help support public art initiatives in Northern Kentucky.

The available barrels can be viewed in person outside Butler's Pantry (50 East RiverCenter Blvd., Covington).

