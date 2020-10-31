NKY Kids Voting Moves Ballot to Online Format for 2020

The annual Kids Voting Northern Kentucky event will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Typically, the organization allows children to cast ballots during election years at designated polling places as part of an effort to encourage voting when they become of age.

Nearly 10,000 local kids cast votes in the 2016 election.

Children up to age 18 are encouraged to participate this year online by clicking here.

To unlock the ballot, click on the phrase “unlock ballot” in the upper righthand corner. Enter 2020 where it says Unlock Code and then use 2020 again for the School Code. Choose your/child’s grade level and click to confirm. This will take voters to the ballot.

There is also a PDF version for those who may have trouble with the platform.

Ballots can be requested by emailing Ki[email protected] gmail.com .

Photos can be shared on social media with tge hashtag #KidsVotingNKY or by email to [email protected] gmail.com .

Results will be shared online on Tuesday, November 3 after 8 p.m.

For more information: www.KidsVotingNKY.org.

