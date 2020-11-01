Agreement Between NKY School Districts for Emergencies Renewed for Second Year

Northern Kentucky school districts entered into an agreement to assist each other in providing a systematic approach to personnel and asset mobilization.

The agreement, which is now in its second year, includes school counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, bus drivers, buses, and administrators to serve as emergency management supervisors.

If any of the districts encounter an emergency, each would be able to call on other districts for support.

The agreement was explained at a meeting of the Dayton board of education which is part of the plan with Beechwood Independent, Bellevue Independent, Boone County, Bracken County, Campbell County, Covington Independent, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent, Ft. Thomas Independent, Kenton County, Ludlow Independent, Newport Independent, Pendleton County, Southgate Independent, Walton-Verona Independent, and Williamstown Independent.

The idea had been in place informally for years, but is now formalized by contract.

In other business, Superintendent Jay Brewer explained that while Campbell County is now listed as being in the "red zone", indicating the severest spread of COVID-19 in a Kentucky county, averaging 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 population, the Dayton school district has not seen its cases increase.

The district continues to operate in a hybrid format of in-person and virtual learning with 80 percent of students in class four days a week, with one day dedicated to cleaning and tutoring.

"We will be looking at the broader picture, on a week to week basis," Brewer said. "Right now we are looking pretty good. Obviously if we would have several days in a row when we can't staff the schools, we would have to change things. We have quarantined anyone who we think needs to be quarantined. But if they determine we have to go back to all virtual, we can do that."

More students are moving from remote learning to in-person.

Student Kenneth Brown also celebrated his graduation from Dayton on Wednesday night.

The district also honored its students of the month: Emily Hall, Trinity Rankin, Owen Overman, JoAnna Taylor, Juan Naranjo, and Brandon Skirvin.

Gina Byrd was recognized for her years of service on the occasion of her retirement.

Eric Jimenez was honored as the athlete of the month, and Jozlyn Hundemer was recognized as artist of the month.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor