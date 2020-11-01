Black-Owned Businesses in NKY Being Mapped by Entrepreneurship Hub

A count of black-owned businesses in Northern Kentucky is underway.

Blue North, a local hub for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses in Northern Kentucky, announced the new initiative.

The hub includes as part of its mission, building, growing, and investing in more inclusive entrepreneurship opportunities providing businesses owned by black and indigenous people of color (BIPOC) with access to investment.

Blue North is partnering in the census with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, MORTAR Covington, Renaissance Covington, and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The organization said that it is mapping the region's black-owned businesses to help create more equitable support and resource systems.

“This initiative allows us to create and share resources while strengthening our region’s startup community,” said Blue North Executive Director Brit Fitzpatrick. “We invite entrepreneurs and small businesses to participate in this unique text census program to not only be counted but to assist us in the continued development of our region as a hub for ideas, innovators and creators.”

Businesses that would like to participate can text the word COMMUNITY to 859-545-8616 to add their name, voice, and business now throughout the month of November.

