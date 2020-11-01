Boone County Road Expected to Close Permanently

A section of Vesper Lane in Petersburg will be closed, per a pending decision by the Boone County Fiscal Court last week.

The street, which is gated and has been closed for twenty years, has two owners, Martin Marietta Materials, and the Vesper family.

The street is about 100 feet from Kentucky 20 and the county has not maintained it.

The Boone County Planning Commission recommended the closure, saying there was no possibility for future connection to anything.

The first 685 feet of the road will be vacated and turned over to the owner.

The second 650 feet will be left as is.

There was a mix-up on times for public comment on the matter, with one listing a morning hearing and another listing a late afternoon one, the court tabled a formal decision for two weeks.

In other business, a resolution granting a permanent overhead utility anchor easement to Duke Energy for a pole and guy-wires by Oakbrook subdivision, and gas transmission lines, was approved.

The county also decided to pre-pay and retire outstanding general obligation bond debt from 2010.

The bonds were taken out originally in 2002 with some funds used for the sheriff's department and the county jail.

The county will save $100,000 in interest payments, County Administrator Jeff Earlywine said.

Earlywine said that this puts the county in good position to work on the extension of water and high speed internet in certain areas of the county. He said they have a AAA-rated bonding power and can have up to $260 million in bonds, but at the current time the county only has about $10 million in bonds.

The county is hosting a concert series with two more scheduled for November 7 and 13 at the Burlington Commons area across from the courthouse.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor