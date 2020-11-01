COVID-19: "A Critical Situation"; Ky. Records Highest Weekly Count Yet; 119 in NKY on Sunday

Kentucky saw its highest count of COVID-19 cases in a single week since the pandemic began.

Governor Andy Beshear announced another 1,423 cases on Sunday, and four new deaths. The state's positivity rate is still over 6%, at 6.14%

Cases continue to climb in Northern Kentucky where Kenton and Campbell counties are classified as "red zone", denoting the highest severity of spread, and where Boone and Grant counties are closer now to sharing that distinction. There were 119 newly confirmed cases in the four counties that make up the Northern Kentucky Independent Health District.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Beshear said. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

Kenton County reported 60 new cases on Sunday while Boone reported 32 and Campbell 23. Grant Co. recorded 4 new cases.

Statewide, there are 994 people hospitalized, 250 in intensive care, and 136 on ventilators.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted that indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace,” with the coronavirus having spiked for a third time.

Dr. Stack observed that several contiguous counties in Eastern Kentucky entered the red zone last week, at the same time these same counties reported flu cases. Though the flu can happen at any time during the year, it is more active in fall and winter.

“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses. Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”

-Staff report

Image via Gov. Beshear