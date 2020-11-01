McConnell, McGrath Campaigns Visit NKY as Election Day Nears

The campaigns of Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Majority Leader, and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, have both been in Northern Kentucky in recent days.

McConnell is hoping to win a seventh six-year term after first being elected in 1984.

McGrath, an Edgewood native, has made many stops in Northern Kentucky during the campaign season, hoping to replicate Andy Beshear's success in this usually reliably Republican part of the state. Beshear, a Democrat, was elected governor in 2019 and carried Kenton and Campbell counties.

Polls have shown McConnell with a comfortable lead, albeit one smaller than the margin he won with in 2014.

McConnell was in Florence on Saturday making a campaign appearance at Riegler Blacktop alongside his wife, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. “He will go down as one of the most consequential majority leaders, one of the most consequential — if not the most consequential — Kentuckians in our nation’s history,” Chao said of her husband, who has helped President Donald J. Trump reshape the American judiciary, confirming dozens of judges, including three on the U.S. Supreme Court.

At the Florence event, McConnell was joined by Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann, State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Ryland Heights), and Nick Sandmann, the former Covington Catholic student who now attends Transylvania University and who became part of a national story nearly two years ago following a controversial encounter on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. that was initially mischaracterized in national media accounts leading to lawsuits with major media outlets filed on behalf of Sandmann, a pair of which have been settled.

Others are pending.

McGrath was also in Florence over the weekend, making a campaign stop at Fillmore's Dairy Hut.

She will be back in Northern Kentucky on Monday for an early voting event at the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

"Travelled all across the commonwealth this week," McGrath tweeted on Saturday. "I’ll fight for every Kentuckian in the Senate. I hope everyone has a Happy Halloween and remembers to vote! There’s no better “treat” for our democracy."

McGrath and McConnell talked with RCN publisher Michael Monks on the daily radio program he hosts, Cincinnati Edition, for Cincinnati's NPR station, WVXU. You can hear their interviews here.

Trey Grayson, the former Secretary of State in Kentucky, in a newsletter, wrote that, "most observers (and all public polling) point to Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being re-elected despite the aggressive campaign mounted by Democratic nominee Amy McGrath."

"More interesting, however, may be the boost that McGrath’s campaign and strong organization gives other Democrats down ballot, especially in suburban areas such as Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky," Grayson wrote. "These are all areas where Governor Andy Beshear performed well in 2019 and that Democrats have targeted for General Assembly pick-ups. Another beneficiary may be Josh Hicks, the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District currently held by Republican incumbent Andy Barr."

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photos via the campaigns from their Florence appearances