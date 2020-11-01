River City Living: Couple Downsizes to Cozy Home in Dayton

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the latest episode of Beyond the Curb's River City Living video series, a couple who moved from Fort Thomas to Dayton is profiled.

The couple purchased the home in Dayton just six week's before the series' fourteenth episode was reocrded.

In that short time, they tore the kitchen off the back of the house and rebuilt it, using the existing foundation, but vaulting the ceiling so it feels larger.

Other immediate projects included gutting a bathroom, adding a powder room and painting a floor. The owners also established a house-wide color scheme, hung art and created vignettes with their collections and memorabilia.

Visitors to the house are surprised that they moved in so recently.

Relocating from Fort Thomas, where they raised their children, the owners are enjoying the walkable neighborhoods of Dayton. Downsizing to that city has given them financial freedom, as well.

Their “must haves” when they were looking for a home included a garage for their motorcycle, display space for their growing bourbon collection, and some creative projects.

The home includes smaller projects like a trunk decoupaged with one of their fathers' college notes and papers, and a pair of ladderback chairs sanded down for a rustic look.

The house has a cozy, personalized feel that works well with original details like the fireplace mantels, wood floor and double-hung windows. Future projects for the couple include a new parking pad off the back alley and a back yard makeover to create an outdoor living space.

For now, the owners are taking a bit of a renovation break and enjoying their fixed up fixer upper.

See the new episode here.

-Staff report

Photo provided

New episodes of Beyond the Curb: River City Living are released every Friday. The whole series can be viewed here.