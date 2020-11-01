Shooting in Walton Puts One in Medically-Induced Coma, Another in Jail

A man is in a medically-induced coma following an early morning shooting Sunday in Walton.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that Charles Chipman got into an altercation with Kevin Sanders and was shot on Ashwood Drive. The sheriff's office said that it happened when Sanders arrived to pick up Chipman, but further details were not released.

Chipman, 34, of Walton, was shot multiple times before being air-lifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition.

Sanders, 19, of Walton, was arrested and charged with first degree assault. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Detention Center.

-Staff report

Photo: Kevin Sanders (provided)