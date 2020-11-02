Ft. Wright Receives State Funds for Road Work; Council Sets Tax Rates

Ft. Wright Mayor Dave Hatter was honored by the Kentucky League of Cities at last week's city council meeting.

Hatter was previously named the organization's elected official of the year, and on Wednesday night, he received the award in person.

The mayor was nominated for the honor by City Administrator Jill Bailey.

Hatter thanked the staff and council for their support.

State Senator Chris McDaniel and State Representative Kim Banta also attended the meeting to present a check from the state in the amount of $82,540 to help stabilize Ft. Henry Drive. The city is paying for half the cost of the repairs.

City council also set the property tax rate at $0.265 per $100 of assessed value, a decrease from last year's rate.

The tangible property tax rate will remain the same at $0.409 per $100 of assessed value.

Trash collection rates will remain at $183 per year per dwelling. Bailey explained that the city, which is in its second year of a contract with Rumpke Waste, will renegotiate the contract early next year.

Tim Theissen of the law firm Strauss and Troy was named the city attorney. Todd McMurtry resigned from the role.

Police Chief Ed Butler explained that cars were stolen two weeks earlier and that some kids in Villa Hills were later caught and the vehicles were recovered, though they had been damaged.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor