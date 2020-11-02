No Spectators at NKU Basketball Through End of 2020

Northern Kentucky University announced Monday that there will be no spectators at BB&T Arena for men's and women's basketball games through the end of the year.

The university, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said that it would review the spectators decision at a later date for games that take place in 2021.

The decision affects games through December 31.

The pandemic's arrival in March led to the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament for which NKU had qualified by winning the Horizon League championship.

In making its decision, the NKU athletics department cited the increase in coronavirus cases in the Northern Kentucky region, which placed Campbell and Kenton counties in the "red zone", denoting critical spread.

-Staff report