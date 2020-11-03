COVID-19: 1,795 New Cases in Ky.; 155 in NKY

Another 1,795 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Tuesday, including 155 in four Northern Kentucky counties, three of which are considered "red zone" as of Tuesday, denoting an average daily count of 25 or more per 100,000 population.

Boone County counted another 57 cases and is averaging 26.8 daily cases per 100,000 people, while Kenton County recorded 50 new cases and is averaging 31.8 per 100,000 people.

Campbell County is averaging 33.9 daily cases per 100,000 people and recorded another 40 new cases on Monday.

Grant County counted eight new cases and is averaging 22.2 daily cases per 100,000 people.

“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”

The state's positivity rate is currenly 6.24% and there are 1,037 people currently hospitalized, including 259 in an intensive care unit and 116 on ventilators.

Eleven new deaths were reported.

-Staff report