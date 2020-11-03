NKY Election Results: Legislative Races

These are the results for the 2020 legislative elections in Northern Kentucky statehouse and senate districts. We have only included competitive races and not those in which there were only or not enough candidates to fill the designated number of seats. The winner(s) will be noted in bold and with WINNER typed next to the name(s) when the results appear to be final.

State Senate District 11

John Schickel (R-incumbent) 45,371 winner

James Fiorelli (D) 18,274

State Senate District 17

Damon Thayer (R-incumbent) 17,857

Jason Stroude (D) 7177

State Senate District 23

Chris McDaniel (R-incumbent) 31,259

Ryan Olexia (D) 22,993

State House District 63

Kim Banta (R-incumbent) 14,917

Ashley Williams (D) 7120

State House District 64

Kimberly Poore Moser (R-incumbent) 16,919

Larry Varney (D) 6381

State House District 65

Jamir Davis (R) 5436

Buddy Wheatley (D-incumbent) 8863

State House District 66

Ed Massey (R-incumbent) 17,440 winner

Roberto Henriquez (D) 6327

Cristi Kendrick (L) 1361

State House District 67

LeAnna Homandberg (R) 8029

Rachel Roberts (D-incumbent) 9002

State House District 68

Joseph Fischer (R-incumbent) 19,113

Nancy Bardgett (D) 9349

State House District 69

Adam Koenig (R-incumbent) 7436

Ryan Neaves (D) 4605

Bill Mitchell (L) 397