NKY Election Results: Legislative Races
These are the results for the 2020 legislative elections in Northern Kentucky statehouse and senate districts. We have only included competitive races and not those in which there were only or not enough candidates to fill the designated number of seats. The winner(s) will be noted in bold and with WINNER typed next to the name(s) when the results appear to be final.
State Senate District 11
John Schickel (R-incumbent) 45,371 winner
James Fiorelli (D) 18,274
State Senate District 17
Damon Thayer (R-incumbent) 17,857
Jason Stroude (D) 7177
State Senate District 23
Chris McDaniel (R-incumbent) 31,259
Ryan Olexia (D) 22,993
State House District 63
Kim Banta (R-incumbent) 14,917
Ashley Williams (D) 7120
State House District 64
Kimberly Poore Moser (R-incumbent) 16,919
Larry Varney (D) 6381
State House District 65
Jamir Davis (R) 5436
Buddy Wheatley (D-incumbent) 8863
State House District 66
Ed Massey (R-incumbent) 17,440 winner
Roberto Henriquez (D) 6327
Cristi Kendrick (L) 1361
State House District 67
LeAnna Homandberg (R) 8029
Rachel Roberts (D-incumbent) 9002
State House District 68
Joseph Fischer (R-incumbent) 19,113
Nancy Bardgett (D) 9349
State House District 69
Adam Koenig (R-incumbent) 7436
Ryan Neaves (D) 4605
Bill Mitchell (L) 397