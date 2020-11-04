COVID-19: Mask Order Extended; 153 New Cases in NKY; 1,635 Statewide

Northern Kentucky recorded 153 of the state's 1,635 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced. He also extended his executive order mandating face coverings in public places for another thirty days.

Kenton Co. recorded 64 new cases while Boone saw 46, Campbell 38, and Grant five.

Kenton, Campbell, and Boone are currently in "red zone" status, averaging 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 people.

Beshear also announced eleven new deaths statewide related to COVID-19.

The positivity rate is currently 6.3%.

1,066 people are currently hospitalized with 286 in intensive care units and 125 on ventilators.

“One of the concerns we have related to hospitals is not that we will first run out of bed space but that we may not have enough health care workers to staff all those beds,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

-Staff report