NKY Kids Choose Trump. McConnell, Masks
Local students not yet old enough to vote cast ballots much like their parents in this region.
Kids Voting Northern Kentucky, the nonprofit, nonpartisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of voting, released the results of its election-year program.
In typical years, kids under the age of 18 cast ballots at designated places, but due to the pandemic, the program was moved online (though printed ballots were available for who needed them).
Northern Kentucky kids voted in the races for President, U.S. Senate, and the Fourth Congressional District, while also voting on questions related to remote learning and mask mandates.
Here are the results:
President
Donald Trump (R) 617
Joe Biden (D) 526
Kanye West (i) 104
Jo Jorgenson (L) 24
U.S. Senate
Mitch McConnell (R) 623
Amy McGrath (D) 514
Brad Barron (L) 113
Congress - 4th District
Thomas Massie (R) 694
Alexandra Owensby (D) 526
Questions
Do you feel that virtual/remote learning is a good way for students to learn?
Yes - 652
No - 622
Should the government be allowed to require masks to control the spread of COVID-19?
Yes - 969
No - 309
This is my first time voting in a Kids Voting Election
Yes - 906
No - 374
Demographics
County
Boone - 410
Campbell - 485
Kenton - 386
Other - 141
Grade
K-2nd: 183
3rd-5th: 442
6-8th: 443
High School: 232
-Staff report