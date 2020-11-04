NKY Kids Choose Trump. McConnell, Masks

Local students not yet old enough to vote cast ballots much like their parents in this region.

Kids Voting Northern Kentucky, the nonprofit, nonpartisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of voting, released the results of its election-year program.

In typical years, kids under the age of 18 cast ballots at designated places, but due to the pandemic, the program was moved online (though printed ballots were available for who needed them).

Northern Kentucky kids voted in the races for President, U.S. Senate, and the Fourth Congressional District, while also voting on questions related to remote learning and mask mandates.

Here are the results:

President

Donald Trump (R) 617

Joe Biden (D) 526

Kanye West (i) 104

Jo Jorgenson (L) 24

U.S. Senate

Mitch McConnell (R) 623

Amy McGrath (D) 514

Brad Barron (L) 113

Congress - 4th District

Thomas Massie (R) 694

Alexandra Owensby (D) 526

Questions

Do you feel that virtual/remote learning is a good way for students to learn?

Yes - 652

No - 622

Should the government be allowed to require masks to control the spread of COVID-19?

Yes - 969

No - 309

This is my first time voting in a Kids Voting Election

Yes - 906

No - 374

Demographics

County

Boone - 410

Campbell - 485

Kenton - 386

Other - 141

Grade

K-2nd: 183

3rd-5th: 442

6-8th: 443

High School: 232

