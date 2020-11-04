Votes Still to Come in Northern Kentucky: Bromley Council is a Tight Race!

Correction: The Bromley vote totals and candidates to which they were assigned have been corrected.

Election Day has come and gone, but there are more votes to come in Northern Kentucky.

Ballots can be received through November 6.

While it is unlikely for most races to change hands, there are some close enough to see a change.

Take for example the Bromley city council race:

The small Kenton County city will elect six people to its council and there are seven candidates. Right now there are just twenty-four votes separating the top vote-getter from the candidate in seventh place, and more importantly, just one vote separates the seventh-place candidate from two tied for the fifth and sixth seats.

Incumbent Micheal Kendall leads the count right now with 174 while incumbent Timothy Wartman is second with 166. Incumbent Nancy Kienker is relatively comfortable in third with 162. But the next four candidates are separated by a razor-thin margin: incumbent and former mayor David Radford has 152 while incumbent Gail Smith and challenger Reagan France are tied with 151 votes apiece, and incumbent Diane Wartman is in seventh with 150 votes.

We do not know whether there are additional votes to come from Bromley, but will know soon.

A second round of vote totals is expected to be reported by 5 p.m. on Friday, with final counts reported on Tuesday, November 10.

You can see full results from city and school board races here and legislative races here.

On the legislative side, no local seats changed partisan hands, though a couple races were perhaps closer than expected.

State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Ryland Heights) fought off a challenge from first-time candidate, Democrat Ryan Olexia, winning about 58 to 42 percent.

State Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport), seeking her first full two-year term after winning a special election to replace Dennis Keene who joined the Beshear administration last year, leads her Republican challenger, Southgate City Councilwoman LeAnna Homandberg by about a thousand votes. Roberts declared victory but Homandberg has not posted a public comment yet.

In the federal races, Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican Majority Leader, was returned to Washington by easily defeating Democrat and Northern Kentucky native Amy McGrath, despite McGrath raising $90 million to take on one of the nation's most powerful officials.

McGrath made many trips to Northern Kentucky in her upset quest, but all local counties overwhelmingly went for McConnell.

Republican Thomas Massie also easily won reelection to Congress in Kentucky's Fourth District, 67 to 33 percent over Democrat Alexandra Owensby.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher