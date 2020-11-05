COVID-19: 211 Cases in NKY Thursday, Three Counties "Red Zone"

Three Northern Kentucky counties are now in the red zone in the state's color-coded classification system related to the spread of COVID-19.

Kenton and Campbell counties now enter their second week as "red zone" counties and now Boone County shares the same distinction of averaging 25 or more daily cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,318 newly confirmed cases statewide on Thursday, a new single-day record, excluding an earlier day in which some backlogged cases were released.

“This means we just need more out of everybody,” Beshear said. “It’s got to be a concerted community effort everywhere this virus is out of control.”

Kenton County reported 95 new cases on Thursday and is averaging 33.4 daily cases per 100,000 people. Boone Co. reported 55 and is averaging 30.8. In Campbell Co., 49 new cases were confirmed. That county is averaging 36.8 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Grant County, the only county in the Northern Kentucky Independent Health District not currently in the red zone, reported 12 cases on Thursday and is averaging 22.2 daily cases per 100,000 people.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported one COVID-19-related death on Thursday, though additional details were not provided and Beshear did not include a local death in the state's list of twenty deaths reported on this day.

Sometimes local health departments are on different reporting scheduled than the state.

The state's positivity rate is currently at 6.5%.

There are 1,102 people hospitalized statewide with 291 in intensive care units and 129 on ventilators.

-Staff report