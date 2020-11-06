COVID-19: All 4 NKY Counties "Red", 271 New Cases Here; 2,302 Statewide

Kentucky recorded more than 2,300 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,302 coronavirus cases statewide and 271 in Northern Kentucky and now all four counties in the region's independent health district are in the "red zone", though that distinction is only officially updated on Thursdays and notes 25 or more daily cases per 100,000 population.

Kenton and Campbell counties reached the milestone last week and stayed there this week while Boone Co. was classified in the red zone on Thursday.

Now, Grant Co. is over 25, with an average case count of 30.8 per 100,000 people.

The state's positivity rate is 6.77%, the highest it has been since June 1.

“These numbers are truly frightening," Beshear said. "I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers. That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”

Kenton County alone recorded 110 cases, while Campbell Co. counted 76 and Boone Co. recorded 68. There were 17 in Grant Co.

There were also ten additional deaths reported statewide.

Currently, there are 1,153 people hospitalized across Kentucky with 299 in an intensive care unit and 158 on ventilators.

