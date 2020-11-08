COVID-19: Record Week for Positive Cases in Kentucky; NKY in Red Zone

Kentucky saw a record number of positive COVID-19 cases for a single week in the week ending Sunday.

The state recorded 3,339 new cases on Saturday and Sunday, and the positivity rate is now over 7% at 7.24%.

Northern Kentucky saw 139 new cases on Sunday with 60 in Kenton Co., 42 in Boone Co., 28 in Campbell Co., and 9 in Grant Co.

Kenton, Boone, and Campbell are designated as "red zone", meaning an average daily positive case count of 25 or more per 100,000 people, and Grant is trending in that direction, though official determination is made on Thursday each week.

Pendleton Co., which is part of a different independent health district, is also trending red, and recorded 7 new cases on Sunday.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

Beshear asked Kentuckians to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

Four additional deaths were reported on Sunday.

There are currently 1,102 people hospitalized, 279 in intensive care units, and 148 on ventilators.

“As Kentuckians we need to come together right now," Beshear said Saturday. "We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”

-Staff report